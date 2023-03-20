Harrisburg K9 officer receives a special retirement ceremony

Zoe will now be in the full-time care of her long-time handler Corporal Don Bender and his family following a cancer diagnosis.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A retirement celebration was held on Monday for a Harrisburg K9 officer.

K9 Zoe has served the city for nearly seven years. She was given her final walk as officers saluted and she received a radio send-off from Dauphin County Emergency Dispatchers.

Leaders are thankful for her service.

"K9 Zoe is credited with helping to capture and arrest many violent felons, getting dangerous drugs off the street and protecting citizens and officers alike," said Harrisburg Deputy Chief of Police Dennis Sorenson. "The only thing asked in return is a pat on the head and a game of fetch."