Massive upgrades coming to Harrisburg International Airport security system

HARRISBURG, Pa. — U.S. Senator Bob Casey visited Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) yesterday to announce a $5.5 million investment to upgrade the airport's baggage screening system.

The funds come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last year in the U.S senate.

Officials from HIA expressed their gratitude to Sen. Casey and his staff for the support of the federal programs and grant opportunities that benefit the Dauphin County airport.

"We are grateful for being here today; we want to thank the staff for the tour we got here today," said Sen. Casey. "To be able to see up close what happens every day when our bags go through screening at a major airport and all of the complexity of that, and the challenges that this airport has every day."

HIA officials said this investment would help the airport improve outdated technology needed to help Pennsylvanians safely reach their destinations.

"Our system is almost 20 years old," said Ryan Kurtz, building automation specialist at HIA. "Upgrading to what is the latest and greatest today will ensure that the system will run smoothly on a daily basis for the next 20 years."

Following a tour, senator Casey stressed how important it is for the government to continue to invest in Pennsylvania's infrastructure.

"Pennsylvania is going to get about $3.5 billion out of the total of the $11 billion nationwide because we have such a problem," said Sen. Casey. "So, we are going to get dollars for a whole range of priorities that are going to be necessary to families and communities."