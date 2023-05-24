Harrisburg tops U.S. News & World Report list of Best Places to Live in PA

Harrisburg ranked 38th overall in the report. Lancaster (55) and York (78) also made the list of Best 150 cities to live in the U.S.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For the second time in three years, the Harrisburg region has been named the Best Place to Live in Pennsylvania and the 38th Best Place to Live in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, the Harrisburg Regional Chamber and CREDC announced Wednesday.

To make it to the top of the list, the Harrisburg region demonstrated "good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market, and a have high quality of life," U.S. News & World Report said.

Harrisburg had previously received the top ranking in 2021,and was ranked for its quality of life, low cost of living, and strong job market.

“We are very excited and proud to see that the Harrisburg region has once again received the ranking of the Best Place to live in Pennsylvania,” said Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC President & CEO Ryan Unger. “This region is a great place to live, work, and play, and continues to be a location that businesses and its workers want to be in. We are excited that our city is being recognized for all that it has to offer, and we look forward to continuing to help this city and region be a destination as it continues to grow.”

Harrisburg ranks 38th overall on the U.S. News & World Report list.

Other Pennsylvania cities to make the list include Pittsburgh (No. 47), Lancaster (No. 55), York (No. 78), Scranton (No. 85), Reading (No. 88), Allentown (No. 109), and Philadelphia (No. 119).

Green Bay, Wisconsin was ranked No. 1 overall, followed by Huntsville, Alabama, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Boulder, CO, and Sarasota, FL.