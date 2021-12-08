Harrisburg house with underground cave tied to history goes viral on TikTok

In the TikTok, Stephen Agyeman, guides Maya Moody through a cave 30 feet underground in the Harrisburg Bellevue Park neighborhood, but then the expected happens.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was like the scene out of a horror movie. Spooky sounds. Dark lighting. Something lurking.

Moody falls. Her fall into the stone cave, also known as "Cave Hill" has gone viral on TikTok accumulating in more than 20 million views.

"I couldn't have saw this coming a mile away. I mean I wasn't a big TikTok user prior to this and so now it's — umm it just blows my mind," said Moody.

Agyeman and his neighbors said the house is connected to the Underground Railroad.

"The people would come through this cave and take it all through to Font Street on the train tracks and the trains could take them anywhere — almost anywhere they wanna," said Agyeman.

The Historic Harrisburg Association's executive director, David Morrison, said the connection could be possible, but he can not confirm it. He said there are a lot of spaces in Harrisburg that have been suggested as sites for Underground Railroad activity.

Morrison and Agyeman both said the cave was used to store beverages in the alcohol industry. The temperature of the cave would keep beers cold that were in barrels.

"It was almost as cold as a modern-day refrigerator," said Morrison. "That was often used not just in Harrisburg but in a lot of places," Agyeman said the house was also used as a bar during prohibition.

Agyeman and his wife decided to purchase this home that's tied to history after a delay in construction with another house in Camp Hill. He says the cave was the deciding factor to buy.

"That really blew my mind when I saw the cave. I had no clue what I was going to do with it, but I was like I want this house," said Agyeman.