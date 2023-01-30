Harrisburg hosts Pa. Wine Excellence Awards

The Pennsylvania Wine Society selected the top ten wines in Pennsylvania for judges to taste.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Wine Excellence Awards took place in Harrisburg today.

Judges tasted what the Pennsylvania Wine Society deemed were the top wines from around the commonwealth.

Guests that purchased tickets also had the chance to try some of the famous local wines and get a first-hand look at the competition.

A competition that started with over 70 different wines statewide was then narrowed down and presented to the panel of judges.

"The wines themselves are all excellent Pennsylvania wines," said Kevin Ostrowski, a certified wine judge and emcee for the event. "We've had 71 wines in the competition this year, and what we're seeing today are the top 11 wines in the flights, mainly because we have several wines with tied scores."