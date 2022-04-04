After another violent weekend, Harrisburg approaches 2021 homicide numbers three months into 2022

The number of homicides in Harrisburg so far this year is approaching what the city saw in all of 2021.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After another string of shootings this weekend in Harrisburg, 2022 may be on track to be one of the deadliest years for violence in the city. The number of homicides so far this year is already close to what the city saw in all of 2021.

Both police and the community are grappling with the spike in gun violence. This weekend’s deadly shooting marks the third double murder in Harrisburg since January.

“There's been numerous shootings. There's been numerous calls of shots fired and I have been thinking back. I don't remember it being this active this early,” Commissioner Thomas Carter told reporters at a March 28 news conference.

In a span of three months, there have been 10 homicides in Harrisburg—more than double what we saw this time last year. On April 4, 2021, the city reported a fourth homicide and a fifth occurred two days later. There were 14 homicides in the City of Harrisburg by the end of 2021.

Since January, there have been more than 100 incidents of gun violence in city. Police tell FOX43 that many of the shooting victims have not been cooperating with investigators. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in putting an end to the violence in their communities.

“Most community members, they are fed up. They’re tired of it. They’re tired of seeing this. They’re tired of hearing about young men and women being involved in these types of incidents in their communities,” Lt. Kyle Gautsch said. “The more people in the neighborhood that buy in and say ‘We’re not going to tolerate this in my neighborhood,’ the easier it’s going to be for us and hopefully the quicker we can bring some sort of peace to those residents in those communities.”