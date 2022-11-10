Harrisburg home lights up for Halloween light show

Usually known for his Christmas light shows, creator Aidan Carrigan says the displays are a fun way to get into the Halloween spirit.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's that time of year when seasonal displays will be lighting up neighborhoods across the country, including one special show in Harrisburg!

The creator of Lingelstown Lights is back at it again this year with an extravagant Halloween display on 5780 Stillwell Court in Lower Paxton Township.

Usually known for his Christmas light shows, creator Aidan Carrigan says the displays are a fun way to get into the Halloween spirit.

"It’s always something that I’ve loved doing and it’s really nice to see families out with kids walking around the display. Just taking in the sites to see," said Carrigan.

He accepts donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation every year. The money is used to help grant the wishes of children during the holiday season and bring some much-needed joy.

The lights will be on every night, rain or shine, from 7 to 10 p.m. until November 4.

To get the best experience, viewers are encouraged to tune into 98.1 FM as they visit the light show.

Beginning Oct. 25, the lights will begin 'dancing' to music. During Christmas time, this means over 50,000 lights will be synchronized to 13 unique holiday tunes. For Halloween, the light show will play to the theme of Ghostbusters.

"People can really take their time and look at [the lights] and really have a good time," said Carrigan.

Around Thanksgiving is when the Christmas light show is expected to begin.