Harrisburg High School Class of '91 uses their 30th reunion to help seniors fund their way through college

The alumni are hoping to raise $10,000 to provide 10 students with $1,000 scholarships. This will be presented to seniors from the class of 2022.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Last year, Harrisburg High School's Class of 1991 was on Zoom reminiscing about their fond years while preparing for their upcoming 30th class reunion.

The alumni discussed how helpful it would have been if they had received more financial support when starting college. The group then thought about current graduating students and how they can be assisted.

As COVID-19 cases decrease in the spring, Dr. Julianne Birt, the classes chair of the planning committee, said this idea had to become a reality.

The class is utilizing proceeds that help fund their 30th class reunion on Labor Day weekend to support graduating seniors in their post-secondary education and technical school endeavors.

Birt says the class thought help would especially be critical since the pandemic has resulted in unforeseen circumstances that have lead to financial difficulties for students and their families.

"Books are not free. They do not include that in the tuition," said Birt. "We want to encourage the young people to choose a career, first of all, that you have a passion for."

Brit says the scholarship is inclusive so students can pursue the career of their dreams.

"We're supporting them to choose the path that they feel is best for them," said Birt.

The class is aiming to continue this scholarship for years to come.

Birt says three out of four class reunion events will have outdoor space because of the pandemic and will include masking and social distancing to mitigate the spread.