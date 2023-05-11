Harrisburg letter carrier awarded for recognizing mail fraud

Christopher Lippy is being recognized for his efforts to save an elderly couple from mail fraud.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg letter carrier is being nationally recognized for his efforts to save an elderly couple from mail fraud.

Christopher Lippy became suspicious of fraudulent activity when two of his customers, an elderly married couple, both placed temporary change-of-address requests within a short period of time.

Lippy initially thought the wife's request was because of the holiday season. He became suspicious when he received the second request, purported to be from the husband.

The mailman alerted the couple to the changes and the fact that he had noticed a significant drop in the amount of mail he was delivering to them.

The duo said they had not requested their mail to be delivered elsewhere, and an investigation determined that they were the victims of fraudulent activity. Someone had submitted the requests online and was collecting the couple's forwarded mail.

“We are grateful Chris picked up on it early, or even more damage would have been done,” the pair said.

The National Association of Letter Carriers will present Lippy with this year's Carrier Alert Hero award at its Heroes of the Year awards ceremony today in Washington, D.C.

Philadelphia mail carrier Anthony Picariello will also be recognized for his efforts to make holidays joyous for hospitalized children. It is a cause close to his heart; both he and his newborn daughter underwent surgery at a young age. Picariello will be named Humanitarian of the Year.