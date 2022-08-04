Harrisburg bans trucks taller than 12 feet, 6 inches from traveling under train bridge on Front Street

Trucks exceeding that height can often get stuck at the underpass, located in front of UPMC Harrisburg Hospital and Riverfront Park, city officials said Thursday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Thursday announced they are making additional efforts to deter truck drivers from traveling downtown along Front Street.

The city, in partnership with PennDOT, has banned vehicles 12 feet, 6 inches or taller from traveling on Front Street due to the underpass located in front of UPMC Harrisburg Hospital and Riverfront Park.

Vehicles that exceed 12 feet, 6 inches in height often get stuck at the underpass, which is owned by Amtrak and used sparingly by trains as a turnaround point, the city said in its announcement.

PennDOT has installed new signs along Front Street, shortly after passing the Verbeke Street intersection, that warn truck drivers that their vehicles will likely get stuck at the underpass, the city said.

There is also new signage located at the intersection of Front Street at Chestnut Street, which is the last place for trucks to turn to avoid the bridge, according to city officials.

These signs indicate vehicles 12'6" or taller are strictly prohibited from going any further.

PennDOT said drivers who do so are liable to be punished by $500, the maximum allowed under Pennsylvania law.