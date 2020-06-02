Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Harrisburg

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire in Harrisburg on Thursday morning. Flames broke out around 11:48 a.m. at a duplex along the 500 block of Emerald Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy smoke and fire on the second and third floors of the duplex.

A firefighter briefly became trapped on the third floor, but was able to escape through a window, according to Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline.

A dog and cat were rescued from the home, Enterline said.

No one was hurt. Four adults are being assisted by the American Red Cross.