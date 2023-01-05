Harrisburg receives $2.3 million in federal funds to fight homelessness

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on May 1 presented a $2.3 million check to CACH.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Area Coalition on Homelessness (CACH) is getting some federal funding to help get unsheltered people into more permanent housing.

The funds will be divided as follows:

CACH $91,030 for Homeless Management Info System (HMIS)

Christian Churches United $549,784 for unsheltered rapid rehousing $341,800 for coordinated entry $270,450 for street outreach

Gaudenzia Foundation, Inc. $491,814 for unsheltered permanent supportive housing

Scholars Inc. $582,381 for joint transitional housing- rapid rehousing with Thrive Housing



Officials said while finding immediate, stable housing is the first goal, the money will also be used for a variety of support services to help people stay in their houses.

“It’s not just enough to give someone a roof over their head, but also to provide the supportive services that they need to address the issues that they face,” said Matthew Heckles, HUD Mid-Atlantic regional administrator.

Dennise Hill, president of CACH’s board, said Harrisburg residents would see a difference in the city.

“These funds will be able to lower the amount of people that we see experiencing homelessness all throughout the year,” she said.

The grant comes as Harrisburg City officials faced scrutiny for relocating residents of an encampment under the Mulberry St. bridge in January to do a rodent extermination and deep clean of the area.

“It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made because even if we set up a new encampment, a lot of our unsheltered citizens would be back on the street the same day,” said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams.

As of January 2022, there were about 423 people experiencing homelessness in Harrisburg and Dauphin County, according to the annual Point In Time count.