Harrisburg Diocese suspends exchange of peace in light of Coronavirus outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Diocese is taking preventative steps in an effort to avoid the spread of the Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 inside the church.

In a statement, Rachel Bryson, a spokesperson for the diocese writes, "The Diocese of Harrisburg, at the direction of Bishop Gainer, has requested that all parishes and institutions temporarily suspend the distribution of the Precious Blood by way of the Chalice and omit the exchange of peace, effective immediately. This temporary suspension will be lifted once medical professionals indicate the high risk has passed."