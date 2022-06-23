New Harrisburg Courthouse named after Pennsylvania judge

The Harrisburg Courthouse has been named after the Honorable Judge Sylvia H. Rambo

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States District Court, Middle District of Pennsylvania celebrated the naming of its new federal courthouse on Thursday.

Judge Sylvia H. Rambo was honored with her name on the building during the small, private unveiling ceremony.

"I'm still in shock, don't know how to deal with it," Rambo said. "At my age, I never anticipate anything like this would ever happen."

Pennsylvania Senators Patrick Toomey and Bob Casey introduced legislation in April of 2021 to name the future courthouse after Rambo.

Companion legislation was also pushed in the House of Representatives by Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry and corresponded by Reps. Wild, Fitzpatrick, Cartwright, Keller, and Reschenthaler.

On May 10 of this year, President Joe Biden signed the legislation into law.

Rambo was appointed to the Middle District of Pennsylvania by former President Jimmy Carter on August 8, 1979. She graduated from Dickinson College in 1958 and received her J.D. in 1963 from the Dickinson School of Law.