'Free Fun:' Harrisburg community beats the heat by visiting local pool

A number of people came out to the Jackson Lick Pool, located at 1201 N. 6th Street. The pool is open daily, Tuesday through Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg residents made their way out to the Jackson Lick Pool on Wednesday for a free Community Day to beat the heat.

The free day of fun was available to any city resident who stopped by. Harrisburg officials say they're always excited to host events that bring the community together.

"One thing about today is that I've seen a lot more adults come in with their children. This is one of the main components that we've been trying to reach," said Kevin Sanders, the Parks & Recreation Manager in Harrisburg.

"It's not just having a bunch of younger ones coming without their parents. It actually feels more community and a lot of times, you have a lot more fun that way," said Sanders.

Officials say the city wants to emphasize inclusive programs for those of all ages. What initially began as a summer program has expanded into activities for multiple groups of people.

The city has also been hosting "Free Movie Nights" at Reservoir Park over the next month. A free movie is hosted every Friday, beginning at 8 p.m. Here is a schedule of the remaining movies:

- July 22: Moana

- July 29: Black Panther

- August 5: Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse

- August 12: Encanto