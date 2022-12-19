Harrisburg cathedral gives those in need a warm and safe space this winter

St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral launched its shelter for women and children, providing food and warmth for those who don't have access.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the frigid temperatures stick around in south-central Pennsylvania, a local church is making sure everyone in need is warm this winter season.

The St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg opened a warming shelter for women and children on Dec. 18.

From snacks and hygiene products to blankets and shelter, the church is providing winter necessities for the many who need them in the state's capital.

"Oh, I think it's a huge need. I think there's not enough shelter out there in Harrisburg or the Pennsylvania area in general. I think it's a need that needs to be addressed greatly," said Shelter Coordinator Alyson Malay.

"Ultimately it would be nice if we became redundant and not needed, that's our goal, but until then we're happy to be a place to stay," stated Dean of St. Stephen's Dr. Amy Welin.