New utility bridge could impact Harrisburg cyclists and pedestrians for the better

PennDOT officials announced the addition of a utility bridge as part of the Market Street Bridge's rehabilitation for cyclists and pedestrians.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT recently announced its plan to rehabilitate the Market Street Bridge, which connects the west shore, City Island and Harrisburg.

The plan includes a utility bridge to accommodate other modes of transportation, primarily bicycles, and electric scooters. PennDOT will also use the utility bridge to minimize its effects on traffic during Market Street Bridge rehabilitation.

"The reason we proposed the utility bridge was to reduce those impacts, so we’re going to build the utility bridge first,” said David Thompson, a community relations coordinator for PennDOT.

The proposal was given on August 1 during an open house event. Harrisburg residents were able to make public comments, a majority of which were positive and in favor of the project.

Plans to rehabilitate the Market Street Bridge date back several years but were delayed for multiple reasons.

Due to Harrisburg’s density, bicycling provides an alternative means to travel while saving money on gas and maintenance. For some, it’s the only mode of transportation they have. Others ride bikes for athletic and recreational purposes. Because of the many ways residents use bikes in the city, support for the utility bridge is high.

“You know, I like to exercise and do a lot of walking and biking so I think that would be just fantastic,” said Nick Apostolopoulos, a Harrisburg resident.

Likewise, Ross Willard, the chief mechanical officer for Recycle Bicycle Harrisburg said, "The utility bridge for walking and biking is just part of the future for Harrisburg.”

PennDOT plans to build the bridge on the south side of the Market Street Bridge. The structure will be 14 feet wide and will have bicycle and pedestrian lanes on the top.

Officials plan to also extend Market Street Bridge’s sidewalk by about one foot. However, Willard says the utility bridge would be safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

“As it stands, on the sidewalk, it’s dangerous because the handrail is not high enough for bicyclists, so by having a pedestrian, walkable, bikeable utility bridge, there’s no reason to fear,” Willard said.

“People won’t have to worry about getting hit by cars because that’s not something you really want,” Apostolopoulos added.