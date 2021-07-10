Harrisburg Book Festival | Wandering Weatherman

The Harrisburg Book festival is back in the capital city.

HARRISBURG, Pa. —

Jamie reads over 120 books every single year and travels all around Pennsylvania to go to different book festivals.

“I actually drove over an hour to get here," she explained.

She came to the Harrisburg Book festival because of the variety of books that are offered, some of which are from the 1800s.

Now in it’s 9th year, the Harrisburg Book Festival, which is located at the Midtown Scholar Bookstore, celebrates the power of storytelling.

The festival aims to promote and magnify the importance of literature for every age group, and to build a community of readers and lifelong learners alike.

There are so many readers and different book festivals in South Central Pa., it’s often the interactions and conversations that makes this event so unique.

“Interacting with our community and our readers here at the tent sale. Everyone just comes out and is really excited to read the latest books,“ Alex, a manager of the Harrisburg Book Festival, says.

The event lasts through Sat., Oct. 10 and event features guest speakers every night that take place over Zoom.

One of the final guest speakers includes renowned journalist Bob Woodward, who just came out with a new book called Peril that highlights the transition from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.