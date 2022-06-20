Police: Bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle Friday night in Harrisburg

The victim was critically injured in the crash, which occurred on the 1100 block of Market Street, police say. They died of their injuries on Sunday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist Friday night in Harrisburg.

It occurred around 9:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of Market Street, according to Harrisburg Police.

The bicyclist, whose identity has not been released by police, succumbed to their injuries on Sunday, police say.

According to police, the bicyclist was traveling west on Market Street when they encountered a vehicle attempting to make a U-turn and struck it on the driver's side.

The bicyclist was trapped under the vehicle and needed to be removed by responding members of the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries sustained in the crash, and succumbed to those injuries on Sunday, police say.