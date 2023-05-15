Harrisburg-area student publishes her first book at just 10 years old

The local 5th grader had her book, titled "Tiny" published at 10 years old!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A young student in southcentral Pennsylvania is now a published author.

10-year-old Madelyn Horn is a fifth-grade student at Rutherford Elementary School in Harrisburg.

Horn's book, "Tiny," is about three friends who must overcome their robotics competition entry being sabotaged.

Here is the description from the back cover:

What would you do if your award-winning creation kept getting vandalized?

When best friends Susan, Mia, and Brooklyn team up to enter a robotics competition, they know one thing: their robot is going to be awesome. Soon, everything is working perfectly—even the lipstick dispenser. All they have to do is perfect the shrink ray.

But when things start to go wrong, the girls discover they’ve been sabotaged…

Unbeknownst to these robot-building buds, the class bully is out to ruin their chances of winning the grand prize. The girls shake it off and get back to work—but when a routine test goes awry, they suddenly find themselves in a dangerous new world.

Now, the girls must work together—with help from an unlikely ally—to solve the mystery and make it through this crazy adventure. Join Susan, Mia, and Brooklyn as they learn about resilience, friendship, and the power of forgiveness.

Horn signed copies of her book at a special assembly Monday.

"Always read and write, it's incredible when you get into a book. You'll sit there for hours and hours and just read and read. You can really get into it and just imagine and be creative," Horn advised other young people.

"Tiny" was published through ReadyAimWrite Publishing.