Union votes to accept new 5-year collective bargaining agreement at Harley-Davidson York plant

YORK, Pa. — Members of a union representing workers at the Harley-Davidson plant in York voted to ratify a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement, according to a press release issued Tuesday night.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 175 (District 98) union describes the new contact as "industry leading," and said the ballot margin passed by an overwhelming vote.

“We are glad that Harley-Davidson realized that a two-tier system for the workforce is not good for the bottom line,” IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan said in a statement. “This contract reflects IAM Local 175 members' skills and dedication to making Harley-Davidson one of the most successful iconic brands in the world.

"I want to thank the negotiating committee for their patience in getting our members a deal that locks in increased wages and benefits," he went on.

“Our members had concerns over the two-tier wage scale,” IAM District 98 Assistant Directing Business Representative Kermit Forbes said in a statement. “Their solidarity paid off, and together the membership won the day, eliminating the two-tier wage system at the end of the agreement. My thanks go out to the Negotiating Committee and the membership.”