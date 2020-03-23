Harbor Freight Tools offers help to hospitals

The company is donating masks and gloves and other protective gear that hospitals need during this pandemic.

YORK, Pa. — Whether it's masks or gloves, it's no secret that there's been a shortage of critical supplies needed to keep hospitals functioning properly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harbor Freight Tools is one of the latest companies to lend a helping hand.

On Sunday, company officials announced that it will donate all of it's inventory of personal protective equipment. That include masks, face shields and gloves to hospitals that have 24-hour emergency rooms in the communities with Harbor Freight stores.

If you work for a hospital who needs these supplies, you can go to Harbor Freight's website and fill out a form to apply here.