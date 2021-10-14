Happy Hauntings begins at Dutch Wonderland this weekend

The park will be decorated for Halloween and have family-friendly ghosts, ghouls, and spooks

LANCASTER, Pa. — Happy Hauntings are back this year at Dutch Wonderland kicking off this weekend and running through Halloween.

After taking a break in 2020 due to the pandemic, park staff are excited to welcome back park goers to a fully-decorated park with family-friendly ghouls, ghosts, and spooks.

The park will be open every Saturday and Sunday through Halloween from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Trick or Treat Trail will also be back, along with Halloween themes rides, special entertainment, and tasty treats.