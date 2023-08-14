Hanover toddler reunited with stuffed lion | On the Bright Side

A south Hanover toddler is all smiles after being reunited with his beloved stuffed lion.

HANOVER, Pa. — Like most toddlers, Walker Schulte's best friend is stuffed.

"He loves that lion so much. He takes it everywhere he goes," said his mother, Brittany Ontko.

Ontko says the little lion is never far from Walker's reach and great company when they're out and about.

So when he lost it during an errand run at Walmart, the next 48 hours were filled with a lot of tears.

"It was just a nightmare for the two days," said Ontko. "There was nothing you could do to console him. He wouldn't nap or sleep at night."

So she took a shot in the dark on social media, asking if anyone had seen Walker's beloved lion.

And to her surprise, hundreds of people started to help.

"I really wasn't expecting that many shares and that much feedback from people," Ontko said. "And people were just so nice."

Not long after she posted, two Walmart employees found the lion!

And here's the moment they reunited the stuffed animal with Walker.