After Afghanistan happenings, Hanover restaurant gives back to those who serve our country

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — With the happenings in Afghanistan, a restaurant in Hanover, York County is doing a friendly and free gesture for those serving our country.

Divino Pizzeria and Grill reserved a table to commemorate the 13 American soldiers who didn't come home to their families.

Anyone with a military ID — past or present — could stop in and have their drink on the house.

The owner, Jason Eckenrode says it's all about giving back to those who sacrificed their lives.

Eckenrode says military members who don't drink alcohol, will be provided with some free food.