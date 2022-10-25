Hanover man celebrates 80th birthday with CrossFit

George Hubbard has been a CrossFit member in Hanover for almost 10 years. To celebrate his 80th birthday, he is doing the CrossFit Workout of the Day.

HANOVER, Pa. — George Hubbard, 80, is celebrating his birthday by doing a CrossFit workout.

For almost 10 years, Hubbard has been a member of the CrossFit Hanover gym—and the community says he is an inspiration to all.

Dan Sell, head trainer and owner of CrossFit Hanover, designs Hubbard's workouts specifically for him, but will always incorporate the Workout of the Day (WOD). Sell said that despite his client's age, Hubbard is able to push an impressive amount of weight.

On Tuesday, Hubbard celebrated his birthday by doing a WOD designed just for him, consisting of deadlifts, bench presses and the power clean.

Sell called this workout the "George."

While the exercise was only three movements, Hubbard had to go through them in a 10 to 1 workout format: starting at 10 reps for each movement, then 9 reps, then 8... you get the idea.

Hubbard said he hopes him showing up to each workout can spark interest for others to stay fit.