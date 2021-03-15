Hanover couple in search of kidney for wife suffering from kidney failure place message on car window

Michael and Linda's daughter came up with the idea of putting the message on the car--with the hope that it would reach more people.

HANOVER, Pa. — A small display on the side of a car--might be the key to giving Linda Gouker a second chance at life.

“I have polycystic kidney disease--which causes my kidneys to fail," said Linda Gouker.

Linda has had this disease for over a decade and is currently in stage five kidney failure.

She’s been in dialysis for the last two years-- a process she has to do three times a week.

“It takes up a good four hours everyday," said Linda.

A new kidney they say-- would mean no time at a dialysis center and more time with family.

“It would mean a lot--especially the grandkids. yeah--we miss going out there. it’s been a year since we’ve seen them," said Michael and Linda Gouker.

Michael and Linda's daughter came up with the idea of putting the message on the car--with the hope that it would reach more people.

“She had her daughter create it and we decided to put it in the car," said Linda.

The display has been up for about three months--and in those months there’s been about five or six inquiries.

“And they all say they’re going to go through but--at this point we don’t know how many have," said Linda.

Linda says becoming an organ donor means giving someone the opportunity to live a longer, healthier life.

"Because it's helping somebody else out," said Linda.

If you or someone you know is interested in donating to Linda you can call the Living Donor coordinator at this number: 717-231-8757

Tell them you want to donate to Linda Gouker.

You can also reach out to Linda Gouker for more information at: 717-654-0036