Chili chiefs will go head-to-head at Hanover Chili Cook Off

HANOVER, Pa. — As fall weather starts to creep into the commonwealth, so do thoughts of warm comfort meals.

The Hanover Exchange Club will celebrate the start of September this weekend with the 27th annual Hanover Chili Cook Off. This is the first year the Exchange Club has hosted the competition, member and lead volunteer of judging Robin McCulley said.

Nathan Gramm, a previous chili champion, stopped by FOX43 to whip up a batch of his award-winning chili and offer tips for hopefuls seeking this year's title.

"You want a good consistency, a good blend," he advised. "Not too thick, not too thin. Not too hot, not too mild. Not too salty, not too sweet."

Gramm says to get rid of the store-bought chili packets and use fresh spices instead to truly customize the flavor of your chili. He also recommends seeing a local butcher to get a good cut of meat.

No garnishes are allowed for the competition portion of the event, which means your chili will have to shine on its own in every aspect.

"You eat with your eyes," Gramm said. "So, it's gotta look good, it's gotta smell good, it's probably gonna taste good."

The competition raises money for the Guthrie Memorial Library, scholarships and veterans.

Anyone interesting in putting their chili skills to the test still has time to sign up, but first must register with the International Chili Society. There will also be a kids' competition for those ages 6-17.

While there will be plenty of chili at the event, there will also be food trucks, beer for those 21 and older, a kids area, live music and more.

Gramm, who will be one of the judges ranking the chilis on Sunday, says he is looking for a "middle-of-the-road, no-fault chili."

The winner will have the chance to compete in the ICS's world championship in Myrtle Beach for thousands of dollars in prize money.

The Chili Cook Off will take place at Moul Field (151 Moul Ave., Hanover) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3. Tickets can be purchased at the door or ahead of time online. Additional details and special activities can be found on the event's Facebook page.