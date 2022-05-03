Hanover Borough Manager Nan Dunford is stepping down, borough council says

Dunford's resignation is effective May 13, the Hanover Borough Council said Tuesday.

HANOVER, Pa. — Hanover Borough Manager Nan Dunford has resigned her position in order to spend more time with her family, the York County borough's council announced Tuesday.

Dunford's resignation, which was submitted at the borough council's April 27 meeting, is effective May 13, the council said in a press release.

"During her tenure, Dunford brought to the borough nearly thirty-year experience in municipal leadership and was especially effective in modernizing the borough’s operations, personnel, and financial management," the borough council said in its press release.

Dunford's accomplishments include the hiring of the borough’s first Director of Planning and Engineering, the establisment of the Hanover Economic Development Corporation (HEDC) which collaborates with the York County Economic Alliance to identify and take advantage of key funding opportunities for Hanover community priorities, and the creation of the Borough’s first ever comprehensive strategic plan for capital improvements to Borough facilities, according to the council.

In addition, the council said, Dunford revitalized the communication of borough information with the public through a new website, monthly press releases of Council meetings, and audio presentation of public meetings. She oversaw the reevaluation of borough ordinances, comprehensive financial goals and working policies, as well as facilitating funding through grant appropriation.

"These projects will continue forward as a result of Ms. Dunford’s initiatives," the council said.

In 2021, Dunford was awarded the Appointed Official of the Year Award by the York County Economic Alliance, recognizing her work in the advancement of Hanover’s downtown redevelopment, as well as her work in promoting business development and tourism in Hanover.

The council also praised Dunford's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, which began early in her tenure.

"In the face of this unprecedented worldwide event, Ms. Dunford worked tirelessly to assure that borough services would not be disrupted," the council said.

“We thank Nan for her leadership and dedication to the Borough and the greater Hanover area," said Hanover Borough Council President Bill Reichart. "She will be greatly missed Borough Council and Borough staff."

Before taking her position with the borough, Dunford had a distinguished career in municipal management in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. In addition, she was an elected member of the Reading City Council and was a staff associate at the Collins Center for Public Management at the University of Massachusetts in Boston.

The Hanover Borough Council has retained a professional agency to assist with the process of finding and selecting a new borough manager. For the interim, the Borough Council has appointed Amy Hill to the position of Borough Administrator and Eric Mains to the position of Acting Water Resource Director.