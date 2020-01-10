Halloween tradition kicks off in Dauphin County

The tradition features a light show in which visitors can tune in to the radio to hear the spooky music.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — October is to kick off the spookiest season of the year, and with it comes back a Dauphin County attraction with plenty to see at night.

The community tradition, a Halloween light show, offers the sounds and sights of the scary holiday.

Visitors can tune in to the radio and walk around the display.

The family behind the Halloween light show did not let the pandemic stop them from continuing the tradition.

Christy Carrigan, the owner of the home, said it is a great way to get into the Halloween spirit during the pandemic.

"It's great for COVID because a lot of people don't have anywhere to go, or they're too scared to go out," said Carrigan, "If you come here you can just sit in your car, tune your radio into 98.1, sit in your car and watch the show."

The display has become a popular tradition for visitors.

The display is on until Halloween each night from 7:15 p.m. - 11 p.m. at 5780 Stillwell Court in Harrisburg.