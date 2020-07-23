Procession to be held today to honor Halifax firefighter, truck driver killed in crash

The procession will begin at Reading Hospital in Berks County and end at the Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home in Millersburg, officials say.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A procession will be held today to honor a Halifax volunteer firefighter and truck driver that was killed in a crash on Monday.

Tyler Laudenslager, 29, died at the scene of a crash on Interstate 78 in Berks County on July 20.

According to officials, beginning July 23 at 12 p.m., a procession will be held, carrying Laudenslager from Reading Hospital to the Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home in Millersburg.

State Police, the Halifax Fire Company, and H&S Towing will travel with the hearse.

Towing companies and emergency responders are expected to be lining the overpasses along the escort route.

Officials tell FOX43 the route is expected to be Route 222 to Route 183 to Interstate 78 Westbound to Interstate 81 Southbound.