Halifax couple facing charges after allegedly stealing over $100,000 from elderly victim

Sandra Eby, 64, was acting as the power of attorney for her father, David Landvater, when she allegedly sold his house and car without his permission.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax couple is facing charges after allegedly stealing over $100,000 from an elderly Elizabethtown man by exploiting power of attorney duties to sell the man's house and truck.

Sandra Eby, 64, is facing eight felony counts of theft and conspiracy for her role in the incident.

Eby's boyfriend, Barry Dissinger (not pictured), 65, also faces the same eight felonies.

The investigation involved numerous search warrants for bank records and transactions that revealed Eby moving money and property for her own benefit, beginning in 2017.

Police say Eby was the power of attorney for her father, 83-year-old David Landvater Sr., when she made bank withdrawals and sold Landvater's Elizabethown home and truck without his knowledge or permission.

The property was valued at $50,000 while the truck was valued at over $34,000.

Authorities also found that Eby had opened CD accounts with her father's money and placed them in her and Dissinger's names.

Police say Dissinger was aware of the accounts and how they were funded.

On Monday, June 1, 2020, Eby and Dissinger surrendered at District Judge Randall's courtroom.