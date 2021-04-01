Gyms prepare to reopen Monday after three week closure due to temporary COVID-19 restrictions

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place at Planet Fitness locations, including in Newberry Township, York County.

GOLDSBORO, Pa. — Temporary restrictions put in place by the Wolf Administration shut down gyms, as well as other industries like indoor dining, on December 12.

The administration issued the temporary closure as COVID-19 cases hit record highs in the state. As cases have begun to decrease, the Wolf Administration announced the temporary restrictions will expire at 8am Monday morning.

As gyms reopen their doors Monday, they are not only expecting to welcome back returning guests, but also new comers with fitness goals for the new year.

Planet Fitness locations, like this one in Newberry Township, York County, are preparing to reopen this morning. Temporary restrictions that closed gyms on December 12th expire at 8am. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/M04MZk0VXR — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) January 4, 2021

Safety protocols that have been in place since gyms reopened in June will continue. In additions to mask wearing, those safety protocols include: