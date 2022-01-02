Community members host vigil at the Capitol in honor of National Gun Violence Survivor Week

On the stairs of the Pa. Capitol, 1,600 candles were lit to signify the number of Pennsylvanians that die each year to gun violence.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — “My mom Ruth Ann was killed eight years ago this coming Sunday," said Gina Plusi, a gun violence survivor.

Gun violence in Pennsylvania is an issue that hits close to home for many across the commonwealth.

“It was a regular Thursday morning, and she answered a knock at her door, and a man who was a convicted felon who never should have had access to a weapon shot her three times," Plusi recalled.

Colleen Gray Nguyen, another survivor, also shared her story: "I was 12-years-old when my aunt Katy shot my uncle Joey with his own gun while he was asleep."

On the first day of National Gun Violence Survivors Week, the organization Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and community members honored lives lost to gun violence.

They took this as an opportunity to recommit themselves to take action to end gun violence.

“We need to pursue common sense gun laws so that it is not so incredibly easy to get guns off the streets," said State Rep. Patty Kim (D – Dauphin).

Millenials in Pennsylvania also called on the state legislature to pass stricter gun laws.

“We need to normalize red flag laws and keeping guns away from people with convicted felonies and normalize safe gun storage," said Lilly Frank with Students Demand Action.

In 2020, the number of homicides in Pennsylvania increased by 49%.