Harrisburg seeing surge of gun violence, with 10 homicides so far this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two people were killed and three others were injured by gun violence over the weekend.

Leonard Quattlebaum, 30, and Nelbenson Sanchez, 39, were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. Police responded to 13th and Derry Sts. around 1:39 a.m. The two men were transported by EMS to the hospital, where they died.

One man was playing a skilled game inside a corner market when another person barged in with a gun, according to the market owner, who was not present during the incident but had security footage. Both victims were shot on the sidewalk outside the market.

Three other shootings in the city left three people injured. A 12-year-old girl was shot and injured April 2 just after 7:30 p.m. near N. 5th and Woodbine Sts. A man was shot in the leg April 2 at 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Rolleston and Hanover Sts. Another man was shot in the foot and buttocks near the 1600 block of Ethel St. around 6 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday morning, there was a heavy police presence near the 1400 block of Market St. Police on scene said they had heard conflicting reports of gunfire in the area and were investigating but hadn’t found any evidence yet.

The shootings amount to an unusual surge of gun violence, according to officials. There have been 10 homicides so far this year in the city, double the number seen by this time last year.

“We are hopeful that this isn’t a trend that persists,” said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo. “We’ve identified certain areas of the city where violence has occurred and we’re going to focus resources there. We’re going to assist with county resources in aiding city police.”

Harrisburg City officials said since the shootings were under investigation, they could not comment at this time.

Some of the people who live or work near the recent shootings said given the recent surge of gun violence, they were nervous just walking down the street.

“When it gets a little warmer, it's going to get crazier than this. That's how it is,” said Yusef Daniels, who lives in the area. “Mind your business and keep it moving. That's it.”