Local non profit is hoping to educate the community on gun ownership through a new gun safety initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. — All You Can Inc and 717 Armory are offering free training to any local resident of Dauphin County to give them the opportunity to be educated about guns by a professional firearms trainer.

“If we could take our time to help people to learn about gun safety, gun etiquette, and the proper way to utilize firearms , both for recreation and as a tool for self defense," said Patrick Connaghan, the CEO of 717 Armory.

“The main mission is really to save lives and pass on the education as necessary," said Ralph Rodriguez, the founder of All You Can Inc.

For the organization and the business, saving lives is the mission, and through a well-educated community they say it’s possible.

“If we could share information that saves one life, that’s the name of the game for us," said Connaghan.

Ralph Rodriguez says we need stop viewing a firearm as a detrimental weapon.

“We kind of need to change that point of view and just educate on how it’s a tool and can be utilized for the right purposes," said Rodriguez.

Nat Matthews is hoping to become a gun owner.

“One: It’s my right, and secondly, to become knowledgeable in it in the event of worse scenario," said Matthews.

But before he does, he wanted to do a course on what it means to own a gun.

“Really, I had zero knowledge in gun safety and gun handling so today was a great opportunity for me to educate myself," said Matthews.