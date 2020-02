One of the people injured was taken to the hospital, the church says.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A firearm was accidentally discharged and injured two people at Worship Center in Lancaster this morning, according to the church's Facebook account.

Worship Center says the incident happened inside the church's security office at around 10 a.m.

Police have not released the identities of the individuals involved.