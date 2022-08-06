Local veteran teaches free gun awareness class amid recent mass shootings

In response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, Patrick Connaghan hosted a free situational awareness class for teachers in central Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — "We can't say anymore, 'It's not going to happen here.' It can happen anywhere," said Laura Toth.

Toth is a high school teacher in Juniata County, and she's also a gun owner.

Amid the recent wave of mass shootings in the U.S., she joined educators from across central Pennsylvania for a free situational awareness and handgun training.

“I am a gun carrier myself, so I also just want to be aware not only in the school setting but as well as outside in the public and the community," said Dawn Zimmerman, a first grade teacher.

Erika Reigner, another first grade teacher said, “I just wanted to learn educational awareness with the recent...shooting activities.”

Patrick Connaghan, the CEO and Owner of 717 Armory in Harrisburg hosted the free seminar.

His goal is to train educators on what to do if a school shooting happens.

"What better way to actually implement change by taking the people that change people's lives and making them more prepared," he said.

Conngahan set the foundation for this seminar with the model to "observe, orient, decide and act."

He discussed various scenarios and how teachers should respond to protect their students.

He also taught basic handgun 101 training.

“I know we do get training at school but I thought it’s always good to get more training," Toth said.

While Connaghan says additional gun control laws aren't the answer, he hopes this is a start to a true change.