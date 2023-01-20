Woman pleas guilty in death of two kids

In 2021, Butler's mother told police that the two girls died and were buried in the backyard of a home on Livermore road in Hepburn Township.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman in Lycoming County has pleaded guilty to murder charges.

Echo Butler and Marie Snyder were accused of starving and abusing Snyder's two kids.

Friday we learned Butler pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to commit first-degree murder.

She will serve two life sentences without the possibility of parole.