Growing concern for independent restaurants

Rep. Lloyd Smucker said anywhere between 25 to 50% of Lancaster County's independent restaurants may close forever because of COVID-19.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There is a growing concern for small businesses across the country as many remain closed during the pandemic.

In Lancaster County, Congressman Lloyd Smucker says many independent restaurant owners worry they won't be able to reopen after they're given the green light.

With the clock ticking, the situation is only getting more dire each day. It would appear COVID-19 is the time keeper.

“With the amount that we had saved over the past year, we could probably ride this for another 2 months or so,” said Bill Ashcroft, the owner of Tobias Frogg.

Ashcroft hopes it doesn't come to that.

Early March, the last time we checked in, he could still serve customers inside but now?

“There is a lot more takeout,” explained Ashcroft. “Figuring out how to get the product to people in a safe manner with social distancing involved.”

Ashcroft says the most innovative thing he's done to stay afloat is start selling alcoholic slushies, and he says they've been so successful he plans to keep selling them after the restaurant can allow customers inside.

“Business is a very small percentage of what it should be,” he said. “We are hoping with Governor Wolf all of his advisors that they come to some kind of understanding that small businesses are suffering.”

Meanwhile, Congressman Lloyd Smucker says many independent restaurants could be forced to close.

“About 25 to 50% of them may close forever,” said Congressman Smucker, who represents York and Lancaster Counties. “That's a real concern for those small businesses and for their employees and for the social vibrancy of our community.”

There is also fear. Even after the stay-at-home order is lifted throughout the state, could some customers be too concerned about COVID-19 to patronize their favorite establishments the way they did before the virus sent businesses into the red?

“I understand that everybody has fears, concerns maybe some more than others,” said Ashcroft. “We have a place here for them. Some people may want to be socially distanced, some people may not. We have to make sure that we are open to anybody's thoughts and feelings that come through the door.”