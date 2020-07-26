Organization breaks ground for new shelter units to help families without a home in York

Non-profit organization celebrates the start of a new place for homeless families to get help and most importantly, stay together.

Miss Bobbi's Place held a groundbreaking ceremony for several properties that will serve as homeless shelters in York.

The non-profit organization provides housing for entire families without a home, while they get back on their feet.

Homelessness is an issue that affects many people in our area.

That's why the organization's president, Zach King, says he wants to make sure families stay together while they experience difficult times.

"I had a student in my homeroom that came in one day, he was distraught, he was upset. He looked up at me with tears in his eyes and said 'I don't know where I'm staying tonight.' That kind of left an indelible print on me. That look on his face is kinda why we're doing this, why we want to make a difference, why we want to help," said King.