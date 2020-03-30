Grocery stores taking further safety measures due to COVID-19 pandemic

Many supermarkets including Giant Food Stores, are stepping up coronavirus and social distancing measures. Giant is now installing clear shields at checkouts.

YORK, Pa. — One of the essential places people can still go to are grocery stores.

With a lot of customers still coming in on a daily basis, Giant Food Stores is now installing clear checkstand partitioners to help keep their employees and customers safe.

According to Giant, the clear checkstand partitions will be at registers, pharmacy and pick-up windows, customer service desks, and at the beer and wine registers.

Giant says the clear partitions are being installed at their stores to help further limit contact and potential exposure of the virus.

With practicing social distancing -- tape floor markings are being placed at the checkout lanes. This is for customers to have a visual reminder of the appropriate distance they should be keeping from other shoppers.

Earlier this month most grocery stores, including Giant changed their store hours. They did this to allow for more time to clean and restock shelves.

The first hour of opening daily from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., will be for customers 60 years and older. All other customers can shop from 7:00 a.m., until they close at 10:00 p.m.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, grocery stores have been taking several precautionary measures. The clear checkstand partitioners is the latest effort from Giant.