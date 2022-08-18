Is dining out cheaper than buying groceries?

As food prices continue to rise, many people are looking for new ways to save. Could dining out be a realistic option?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rising prices are impacting pretty much every part of our lives, but could it actually be cheaper to enjoy a night out at a restaurant than take a trip to the grocery store?

Many people are looking to save a few bucks any way they can when it comes to their meals. But is it worth it to give up on home-cooked meals in the long run?

FOOD PRICES RISING

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, grocery prices rose over 13% in July compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, prices at restaurants rose only over 7% during the same time.

It's the largest gap between grocery stores and restaurants in about 50 years.

MISLEADING PRICES

But when you look a bit closer, the price difference might be a bit misleading.

Most of the average savings people are finding come from eating at fast food places. Higher-end sit-down restaurants will typically still cost more than at-home meals.

HEALTHIER OPTIONS

You can also find healthier options when you eat at home, compared to the cheaper fast food meals.

EAT AT HOME

So, when it comes to food, you'll still save a bit more, and find healthier options at the grocery store. And if you're looking to save more, wait for weekly deals and use more coupons when you shop.

