Green peppers inspire acts of kindness in Cumberland County community

Joey's Chicken Shack shared a story of a couple buying the restaurant green peppers when it ran out. That story has now inspired others to give back.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Something as simple as green peppers has inspired some people living in a Cumberland County community to give back.

"I want to say a special thank you to the couple who came in Saturday night," said Joseph Devor, owner of Joey's Chicken Shack in Lower Allen Township in a video he posted to Facebook.

Devor held back tears during the video, thanking a couple for their small act of kindness. The couple ordered six cheesesteaks with green peppers. At the time, the restaurant was out of peppers.

"I explained the situation to them and they were super understanding and told us to do what we could with what we had and then they ended up disappearing," said Devor. "They went out of their way to pick up a bag of peppers from the local grocer."

That small act of kindness was overwhelming to Devor.

"It was something so small that they chose to do," said Devor. "That they probably don't realize how it affected me."

After sharing the story on his restaurant's Facebook page, it had a domino effect with others now wanting to give back.

"We had one person purchase a few gift cards and instruct us to hand them out to people who need them," said Devor. "We've had another person purchase a thousand dollars worth of gift cards and told us to supply some food to the local hospitals."

Devor wants that couple who brought him the peppers to know that small act of kindness meant so much during this time.

"Words don't do it justice, they don't understand what they've triggered here," said Devor. "We all need to keep being good to each other that's what it comes down to."