York County gravestone cleaning class held for volunteers in honor of MLK Day

Attendees of the event received guidance and training on how to safely clean headstones at veteran gravesites within historically Black cemeteries.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — In honor of MLK Day of Service, a local organization is working to restore the gravestones of veterans.

Messiah United Methodist Church in North York, York County, along with the National Cemetery Administration, met for an organized veteran's gravestone recovery and community engagement event at 11 a.m. on Jan. 17.

Attendees of the event received guidance and training on how to safely clean headstones at veteran gravesites within historically Black cemeteries.

'We want to make sure [the veteran's gravestones] are properly interred. Lebanon Cemetery has been the main focus of this group and this community to make sure that we do that properly," said CEO of YWCA York Kim Bracey.