Grave stone company accused of theft, families waiting

Grieving families paid a Franklin County company thousands for gravestones they're still waiting for more than a year later. Now, the owner is charged with theft.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Chambersburg resident Rachel Cook is still looking for closure more than a year after losing her husband, Casey, at the age of 40.

"He was diagnosed in February of 2021 with stage four pancreatic cancer and passed away December 15, 2021," she said.

Casey was buried a week later at Air Hill Cemetery in Greene Township. He lays a few feet from his father's custom gravestone, one that was purchased from and installed by Greencastle Bronze and Granite.

Naturally, the Cook family returned to the business for Casey's headstone, shelling out $3,000 in March of last year.

"[We] picked out a design and a stone and spoke with Rick and paid for it the same day," Cook said. "He told us that there would be some delays because of Covid and the shortage of product, we understood."

After months of reaching out, the Cooks said there were no updates on the stone. They said the owner, Richard Freeman, kept making excuses and missing promised delivery dates.

After a year, Rachel went to the store to confront him.

"The stone was not there," she said. "He would not allow me to take possession or tell me where it was or provide proof of picture that it existed."

Cook reported it to Greencastle Police and soon learned others had the same experience.

Investigators allege Freeman took more than $31,000 from at least eight clients, failing to deliver what was promised to grieving families.

"It's never been about the money for me and my family, it's what he's taken from us," Cook said. "Losing my husband at such a young age, and he was such a vibrant person, full of life, he's taken a piece of closure from not just myself, but from his family and friends."

Freeman now faces felony theft charges. FOX43 reached out to Freeman for comment but received no response.

When a crew went to the business, they found a sign showing the sales office was closed. The business number is out of service and the company website is unavailable.

Rachel Cook is suing the company.

Only the "I love you, Dad" her son etched in the concrete base and a small nameplate mark her husbands grave.