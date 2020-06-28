Gratz food trailer owner pushes back against proposed ordinance

John Hartman with MawMaw's Country Kitchen is not happy with a proposed ordinance that would require him to pay $100, but others would not have to spend the cash.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A food trailer owner in Dauphin County is not happy with Gratz Borough council.

John Hartman owns MawMaw's Country Kitchen which is now sitting on his property on Market Street.

Hartman spent the winter repurposing an old RV to make the trailer - fully equipped with a window, door, exhaust, and affordable county eats.

"It's just great eats... It took three long months to do it [build the trailer] in our garage this Winter," laughed Hartman. "The whole thing we built."

After those long months, Hartman was able to open up in April with what he thought was council approval.

"We never were going to come here [the property] to sell food," explained Hartman. "We were going to go to shows and other places, and the coronavirus shut every place down."

Hartman had planned to pull the trailer to different events across the area, where he would sell his food, but COVID-19 forced many things to close.

MawMaw's may not be parked on Market Street for much longer. Period. A handwritten sign outside the trailer reads, "We will be closing at this location July 8. Ask why."

"First, of all the cost is going to be $100," explained Hartman.

July 8th is the day a proposed ordinance concerning Hartman's trailer will be voted on, and $100 refers to the proposed cost for a permit to operate in the borough under the ordinance. There's a lot of red tape in the ordinance which Hartman says he never signed up for.

"When we first went there in March, it was only supposed to be $20 because they didn't have an ordinance for food trucks," said Hartman. "Well, they quick made one up here now, and they want to change everything to suit themselves."



If it's passed, Hartman says he will be forced to pay up when other food trucks like his will not. The proposed ordinance does not apply to food trucks catering at closed events, such as private businesses, or food trucks at special events, including borough sponsored events or events with multiple food trucks, like the Gratz Fair.

"Now, they want to have all these restrictions but not restrictions on somebody else who comes in from out of town," said Hartman. "I was here all my life."

Hartman is most angry he will have to take his open signs down, and if he puts out a picnic table, according to the ordinance, he also has to supply a bathroom. He hopes his neighbors convince borough council otherwise.

"I just hope they show up [to the July 8 meeting] and show the borough it's wrong what they're doing," said Hartman.

FOX43 reached out to the borough. An attorney representing Gratz has not yet returned the call.

Hartman plans to have a lawyer present at the July 8 meeting.

In order to obtain a permit from the borough under the proposed ordinance, Hartman, and other food trailer owners not exempt, would need to provide Gratz with a list of documents, including but not limited to:

- Sales tax number with a copy of the sales tax permit.

- A copy of the fully executed ground lease or license or other signed and written permission from the landowner.

- Name, phone number, and driver license number of the owner of the mobile food facility.

- Contact name and phone number for the mobile food facility while in operation.

- Description of products being sold from the mobile food facility.

- Description and number of any attached signs.

- Vehicle identification number, license plate number and state, and copy of insurance and vehicle registration.

- Make, model and year of the mobile food facility or the mobile vehicle used to move the mobile food facility.

- Plot plan showing the location of the mobile food facility parked on the land, including setbacks from the mobile food facility to the property lines (front, side and rear) and the location and number of designated parking spaces for the mobile food facility.

- A copy of the retail food license issued for the mobile food facility by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

According to the proposed ordinance, a mobile food facility operating within Gratz must also meet a series of requirements, including:

A. A mobile food facility may not park, stand, stop, or operate:

1. In a public or private street or right-of-way.

2. Within 25 feet of the primary entrance of any land having another use.

3. In violation of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code.

Mobile food facilities cannot operate on land where the access could become congested and impede vehicular or pedestrian traffic. It must operate between the hours of 7:00 am and 9:00 pm.

Mobile food facilities can have two signs not affixed to the truck or trailer that are not bigger than a real estate sign under the Gratz Borough Zoning Ordinance. Signs may only direct attention to the mobile food facility and advertise the name and products being sold or offered for sale from the mobile food facility. The following are prohibited:

1. Moving objects used to attract attention to the mobile food facility.

2. Flashing, blinking, twinkling, animated or moving signs.

3. Signs which emit smoke, visible vapors or particles, sound, or odor.

4. Balloons that are greater than 50 cubic feet that are tethered to the land or any mobile food facility or other structure.