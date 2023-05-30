Graphic design students across Pa. participate in contest highlighting the dangers of reckless driving

Adrianna Anujin was selected as the winner for 2023's No Excuses Youth Traffic Safety Billboard Design Contest taking home a $1,000 prize.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Memorial Day Weekend marks the beginning of the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer for teen drivers.

To bring awareness, students are taking the wheel in an annual traffic safety contest.

The contest invited graphic design students from high schools across the Commonwealth to design a billboard that sends a clear message about the dangers of reckless driving.

While Anujin does not have a license yet, she hopes her message will encourage her peers to practice safe driving in the summer.

"Even though I may not be on the road yet, I feel like it's very important to have something that could help my peers. Even if they look at it for only a second, it's still going to be in the backs of their minds and helping them in some sort of way," Anujin told FOX43.