$5,000 grants to be issued to small Harrisburg businesses through city and Impact Harrisburg partnership

More than 300 businesses will receive the grant money, to be used how they see fit

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than 300 Harrisburg city businesses are expected to receive $5,000 grants thanks to the Neighborhood Business Stabilization program. This all comes about two and a half weeks after the program was announced.

"All small business represent the backbone of our community," said Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse, (D.)

