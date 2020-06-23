Grant to be presented to Friends of Sheepford Road Bridge

The bridge failed a safety inspection in January and has been closed since.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Cumberland County Historical Society will present a 'small grant' to the Friends of Sheepford Road Bridge. The money will not be used toward actualy work on the bridge. Instead, it will allow the Friends of Sheepford Road Bridge to continue their work of trying to save this historic bridge.

The bridge was built in 1887 and is a rare and historically significant Phoenix column through truss bridge. Since it failed inspection in January, its future has been up in the air. It is still unknown what kind of work will need to be done on the bridge to get it up to code.

Because the bridge connects Cumberland and York Counties, both have a say in what will be done. Now, that both are in the green phase, an in person meeting between commissioners, planning boards and engineers are expected to happen with the Friends of Sheepford Road Bridge to discuss options for its future.

In the meantime, the grant will help the Friends of Sheepford Road Bridge continue to print signage to help their efforts to save the bridge.

The Cumberland County Historical Society has also approved the bridge to the Cumberland County Register of Historic Places, pending permission from both counties. The grant will also be used toward historical marker plaques to be placed on the bridge.